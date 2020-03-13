Liverpool set to be handed title, Leeds and West Brom to get promotion for 22-team season – Premier League ‘plans’ emerge after coronavirus halts campaign
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Radical plans could be introduced if the Premier League season is completely curtailed due to coronavirus – with Liverpool reportedly set to be named Premier League champions, while Leeds and West Brom are likely to be promoted from the Championship. Top-flight fixtures have been suspended until April 4 at the earliest, but it is feared […]
