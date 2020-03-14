Global  

'Great idea!' - Leyton Orient fans love what the club has done amid Coronavirus postponement

Football.london Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
'Great idea!' - Leyton Orient fans love what the club has done amid Coronavirus postponementThe postponement of EFL matches hasn't stopped Leyton Orient who have taken to Football Manager to play this weekend's clash with Bradford City
Leyton Orient to host pioneering FIFA 20 tournament

Leyton Orient to host pioneering FIFA 20 tournamentLeague Two side Leyton Orient have embraced esports after the EFL confirmed the postponement of games due to the coronavirus epidemic, creating a huge knockout...
Football.london

Coronavirus: Leyton Orient organise #UltimateQuaranTeam Fifa 20 computer game tournament

A hastily arranged Fifa 20 cup competition will help fill the football void during the coronavirus outbreak as teams from across England and further afield take...
BBC News

