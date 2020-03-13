Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Patrick Cutrone: On-loan Wolves forward tests positive for coronavirus at Fiorentina

Patrick Cutrone: On-loan Wolves forward tests positive for coronavirus at Fiorentina

BBC Sport Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
On-loan Wolves forward Patrick Cutrone becomes one of two more players at Fiorentina to test positive for coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus 00:56

 Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus Sophie Grégoire Trudeau experienced mild, flu-like symptoms that prompted her to get tested on Wednesday. She recently returned to Canada from a trip to London. Sophie Trudeau, via 'The Wall Street Journal' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

One of Missouri's presumptive positive cases in Henry County [Video]

One of Missouri's presumptive positive cases in Henry County

Missouri health officials announced early Saturday that a Henry County resident has tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. This case is one of those reported on Friday by Gov...

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:50Published
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Tests Positive For The Coronavirus [Video]

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in contact with a Brazilian dignitary over the weekend.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:01Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Newborn baby in England tests positive for coronavirus

A newborn baby in England who has tested positive for coronavirus is believed to be one of the world’s youngest patients with the disease.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Daily RecordLichfield MercuryReutersNiemanLabcbs4.comUSATODAY.comFOX SportsBBC News

Golf-McIlroy calls for all PGA Tour players to have coronavirus tests

World number one Rory McIlroy wants the PGA Tour to shut down if any player or caddie tests positive for the coronavirus, he said on Thursday at the Players...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

19000usman

Muhammad Usman RT @SkySportsPL: Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone, who is on loan at Fiorentina, has tested positive for coronavirus. 24 seconds ago

dezoelp

bedjo RT @footballitalia: #Fiorentina forward Patrick Cutrone, on loan from Wolves, sent out a message after testing positive for Coronavirus. “T… 2 minutes ago

opennewswindow

Open News Window Wolves forward Patrick Cutrone, on loan at Fiorentina, tests positive for coronavirus – Daily Mail https://t.co/1iGTepNhdq 3 minutes ago

RPMania98

Rafael Pena 🇺🇸🇦🇫 RT @NBCSportsSoccer: Wolves’ on-loan striker Patrick Cutrone tests positive for coronavirus, Fiorentina confirm https://t.co/W1ykndbCVR htt… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.