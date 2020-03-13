Centre declares coronavirus as 'notified disaster'
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () In the wake of spurt in cases of coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday decided to treat Covid-19 as a "notified disaster". The move would enable the states to spend a larger chunk of funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to fight the pandemic. While 84 tested positive for Covid-19 in India, two died.
India declares coronavirus a 'notified disaster'; People escaping coronavirus quarantine, traced and isolated; Heavy rains and hailstorm lash Delhi; Delhi govt warns of crackdown against those hoarding..