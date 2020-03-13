Centre declares coronavirus as 'notified disaster'

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

In the wake of spurt in cases of coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday decided to treat Covid-19 as a "notified disaster". The move would enable the states to spend a larger chunk of funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to fight the pandemic. While 84 tested positive for Covid-19 in India, two died.


