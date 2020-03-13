Global  

Centre declares coronavirus as 'notified disaster'

IndiaTimes Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
In the wake of spurt in cases of coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday decided to treat Covid-19 as a "notified disaster". The move would enable the states to spend a larger chunk of funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to fight the pandemic. While 84 tested positive for Covid-19 in India, two died.
You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Recent related news from verified sources

Centre postpones Padma award ceremony due to coronavirus outbreak

 The centre has also declared coronavirus outbreak as a national disaster so that much-needed assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) can be...
