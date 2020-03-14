Global  

IPL-13 will be truncated, if it happens: Ganguly

Saturday, 14 March 2020
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said that the 13th edition of IPL can only be a truncated one, provided the situation improves. "It will happen, because if it is April 15, then, in any case 15 days are gone, it has to be truncated. How truncated, how many games, I can't say at the moment," said Ganguly.
