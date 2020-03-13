Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Horner: F1 considered paddock lockdown for Australian Grand Prix

Horner: F1 considered paddock lockdown for Australian Grand Prix

Autosport Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Red Bull boss Christian Horner says Formula 1 considered putting the paddock in 'lockdown' in attempts to continue with the Australian Grand Prix, but did not get the teams' support
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Lewis Hamilton hits the surf Down Under after Australian Grand Prix cancelled

Lewis Hamilton hits the surf Down Under after Australian Grand Prix cancelled 01:14

 Lewis Hamilton goes surfing Down Under after the Australian Grand Prix is canned due to the coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fans angry as Australian Grand Prix pulled [Video]

Fans angry as Australian Grand Prix pulled

The Formula One season has been thrown into doubt with the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix due to the coronavirus. Fans had already waited at the gates of Albert Park in Melbourne early on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published
Formula One in turmoil after Australia Grand Prix scrapped due to coronavirus [Video]

Formula One in turmoil after Australia Grand Prix scrapped due to coronavirus

The Formula One season has been thrown into doubt with the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix due to the coronavirus on Friday (March 13).

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

F1 boss Carey defends series' Australian Grand Prix decisions

Chase Carey has defended Formula 1's decision-making prior to the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix as a result of a coronavirus diagnosis in the paddock
Autosport

Australian GP organisers deny F1 was put in danger by Melbourne visit

The Australian Grand Prix chief is confident Formula 1 was not put in danger by its visit to Melbourne prior to the race's cancellation after a paddock...
Autosport Also reported by •Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SpeedFOne

Formula 1 Horner: #F1 considered paddock lockdown for Australian Grand Prix https://t.co/dpeOcD9DdJ #Formula1 https://t.co/AFNVQQXpfY 11 hours ago

_F1_NEWS

F1ニュース Horner: F1 considered paddock lockdown for Australian Grand Prix - https://t.co/918OuYrLk2 https://t.co/wHM2k11E15 https://t.co/aH7ie4PJRu 3 days ago

RacingNewsF1

Racing News F1 Autosport: Horner: F1 considered paddock lockdown for Australian Grand Prix #F1: https://t.co/Y67wQuCGtm! 3 days ago

S1lverArrow

S1lver Arrow 🏎 F1 considered paddock 'lockdown' for Australian GP https://t.co/m0tKq5Npvo #f1 #latest 3 days ago

srose93

Scott Rose #F1 considered paddock 'lockdown' for Australian GP https://t.co/F09hrduUSq via @motorsport 3 days ago

IWVDPWD

石原孝治 RT @autosport: Christian Horner says that F1 considered a paddock lockdown to keep the Australian GP going, prior to its cancellation: http… 3 days ago

LiveF1News

Live F1 News Horner: F1 considered paddock lockdown for Australian Grand Prix https://t.co/RaU6iSp7ow 3 days ago

miniautonews

Mini Auto News F1 News - Horner: F1 considered paddock lockdown for Australian Grand Prix https://t.co/59O9N5zuyO 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.