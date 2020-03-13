IPL-13 will be truncated, if it happens: Ganguly

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Suspended till April 15 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of IPL can only be a truncated one provided the situation improves, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday. The Indian Cricket Board on Friday postponed the start of this year's IPL from March 29 to April 15 in wake of the pandemic, which has caused massive upheaval across the globe.


