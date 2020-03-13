Global  

IPL-13 will be truncated, if it happens: Ganguly

IndiaTimes Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Suspended till April 15 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of IPL can only be a truncated one provided the situation improves, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday. The Indian Cricket Board on Friday postponed the start of this year's IPL from March 29 to April 15 in wake of the pandemic, which has caused massive upheaval across the globe.
 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the BCCI has postponed the IPL 2020 till April 15 as against the original schedule of March 29. It has been understood that the decision has been conveyed to the eight teams and other formalities will be worked out on Saturday (March 14), the day of IPL Governing...

