Mikael Kingsbury and Team Canada receive Moguls World Cup honours

CBC.ca Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Despite the cancelled World Cup finals event due to the COVID-19 outbreak, The 27-year-old skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., and Team Canada were presented with their World Cup titles in Sweden. 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Sporting Events Around The Globe Impacted By Coronavirus

Sporting Events Around The Globe Impacted By Coronavirus 00:37

 The coronavirus has impacted the sports world, prompting event cancellations and seasonal suspensions. Countries across the world are postponing or severely limiting the types of events and the number of spectators allowed. According to Reuters, all sporting events Italy have been canceled until...

