Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer is organizing a "Sandlot" themed pickup game in Arizona for major and minor leaguers who want to compete despite the layoff.



Recent related news from verified sources Reds' Bauer, Carpenter looking for sandlot game With spring training on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Reds pitchers Trevor Bauer and David Carpenter are trying to organize a sandlot baseball game in...

ESPN 4 hours ago



Trevor Bauer organizing sandlot baseball game in Arizona during MLB's COVID-19 shutdown Several MLB players have said they're on board

CBS Sports 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Champ Trevor Bauer setting up 'Sandlot'-style pickup game, with every player mic'd up, in Arizona https://t.co/JmDzzkA6uI 1 hour ago Flint Flinders Trevor Bauer setting up 'Sandlot'-style pickup game, with every player mic'd up, in Arizona https://t.co/aQ6onanCzC 1 hour ago VCSSports Trevor Bauer setting up 'Sandlot'-style pickup game, with every player mic'd up, in Arizona https://t.co/2nb7EzeQMV 2 hours ago JRyat So sports close schools close practice social distancing and then I read this? https://t.co/UlxBRRXZxQ This doesn… https://t.co/Ch1i2PD1MB 3 hours ago