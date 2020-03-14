Trump says he has taken coronavirus test

Saturday, 14 March 2020 () President Donald Trump said Saturday he had taken a coronavirus test, as the White House began protectively checking the temperature of anyone coming into close contact with him or Vice Prez Mike Pence. Appearing at a White House news conference where he tried to provide assurance to worried Americans, Trump said he had yet to receive the results of his own test.
