Trump says he has taken coronavirus test

IndiaTimes Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said Saturday he had taken a coronavirus test, as the White House began protectively checking the temperature of anyone coming into close contact with him or Vice Prez Mike Pence. Appearing at a White House news conference where he tried to provide assurance to worried Americans, Trump said he had yet to receive the results of his own test.
News video: Trump takes coronavirus test

Trump takes coronavirus test 02:20

 President Donald Trump has taken a coronavirus test but said on Saturday that his temperature was &quot;totally normal,&quot; and his administration extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to try to contain a pandemic that has shut down much of the daily routine of American life.

