‘It’s so Leeds!’ – Long-suffering fan bemoans the club’s luck as coronavirus could stop them from promotion to the Premier League
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () A ‘long-suffering’ Leeds United fan has complained it would be ‘so Leeds’ if coronavirus stops the club from sealing their long-awaited Premier League return. All Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two fixtures have been suspended until April 4 at the earliest over the outbreak of COVID-19. But it is feared the campaign may not resume […]
The English Premier League has been suspended over fears around coronavirus spreading. The news follows the revelation that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the virus, with the first team all in self-isolation. Leicester City also have three players under observation, with...
Coronavirus delays could lead to the Premier League taking place with 22 teams during the 2020/21 season according to BT Sport presenter and Norwich City fan... Daily Star Also reported by •Football.london