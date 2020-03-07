Global  

‘It’s so Leeds!’ – Long-suffering fan bemoans the club’s luck as coronavirus could stop them from promotion to the Premier League

talkSPORT Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
A ‘long-suffering’ Leeds United fan has complained it would be ‘so Leeds’ if coronavirus stops the club from sealing their long-awaited Premier League return. All Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two fixtures have been suspended until April 4 at the earliest over the outbreak of COVID-19. But it is feared the campaign may not resume […]
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: English Premier League And EFL Suspended Over Coronavirus

English Premier League And EFL Suspended Over Coronavirus 00:57

 The English Premier League has been suspended over fears around coronavirus spreading. The news follows the revelation that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the virus, with the first team all in self-isolation. Leicester City also have three players under observation, with...

Jake Humphrey shares coronavirus theory that could benefit Leeds and West Brom

Jake Humphrey shares coronavirus theory that could benefit Leeds and West BromCoronavirus delays could lead to the Premier League taking place with 22 teams during the 2020/21 season according to BT Sport presenter and Norwich City fan...
Daily Star Also reported by •Football.london

“According to the club" - Phil Hay provides update on Kalvin Phillips' injury

With Leeds on the verge of promotion to the Premier League this is exactly what they’ll have wanted to hear.
Football FanCast


