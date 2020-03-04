Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Florida Senate declares Florida State as national champs with NCAA tournament cancelled

Florida Senate declares Florida State as national champs with NCAA tournament cancelled

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Lawmakers in the Florida Senate voted 37-2 to pass a resolution Friday that proclaimed the Seminoles (26-5) as "champions by default."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Florida Governor Activates National Guard, Bans Visits To Elderly Care Facilities

Florida Governor Activates National Guard, Bans Visits To Elderly Care Facilities 00:33

 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is activating the Florida National Guard to combat the spread of coronavirus in the Sunshine state.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Alyssa's Law passes unanimously in Florida Senate [Video]

Alyssa's Law passes unanimously in Florida Senate

Lawmakers are about to send a bill to the governor requiring all Florida public schools to have "panic alarms."

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:14Published
Florida Bill Targets 'Phoney Baloney' Use Of Support Animals [Video]

Florida Bill Targets 'Phoney Baloney' Use Of Support Animals

The state's Senate has unanimously passed a bill that would prohibit Florida landlords from banning medically necessary emotional support animals. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Florida Senate Supports School Panic Alarms

With the measure dubbed “Alyssa’s Law” after a victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting, the Florida Senate on Friday passed a bill...
cbs4.com Also reported by •ESPN

University merger plan in Florida 'abandoned'

A short-lived, yet high-profile, fight to merge New College of Florida and Florida Polytechnic University into the University of Florida died Friday in the state...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mrdjt007

Daniel Timmermeyer 🇺🇸⚽🇲🇼 Yeah.ok... https://t.co/WshFX4Y6cK Amid a massive pandemic outbreak, the Florida state senate decided to officiall… https://t.co/mVuaNkoN3h 16 seconds ago

Wabash1675

Brent Too bad KU, Florida State are the National Champs https://t.co/ixMtOItzJI Amid a massive pandemic outbreak, the Fl… https://t.co/eYcIrmy9ha 1 minute ago

djbarrios00

Darryl J. Barrios https://t.co/GTFByGOaNn Amid a massive pandemic outbreak, the Florida state senate decided to officially declare t… https://t.co/g9R4P85yD7 1 minute ago

jctutor

john Chrisman Florida senate officially declares Florida State national champions amid coronavirus pandemic Thanks Florida for r… https://t.co/CWs4i8VSb7 4 minutes ago

Jewtino1

Jesse https://t.co/sqkSw8ZJhp Amid a massive pandemic outbreak, the Florida state senate decided to officially declare th… https://t.co/IRBMG2XIwA 4 minutes ago

joeshorter

Joe https://t.co/XTXRFmHP1D Fine then. Let's get the Louisiana legislature to declare Tulane the 2020 Baseball Nationa… https://t.co/E0nT4lLA3v 7 minutes ago

mehlucky13

Lucky13 Are you kidding me? 😂😂😂 People have lost their minds! #MarchMadness #CBB Florida senate officially declares Flori… https://t.co/lFQzu7uikK 7 minutes ago

jjhparker

Jeff 📎🇺🇸 .@AyoDos_11 says otherwise. #HailAlmaMater #Illini https://t.co/Zv4cvTFpkF 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.