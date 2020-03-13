Callum Hudson-Odoi sends message to Chelsea FC fans about coronavirus
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Callum Hudson-Odoi has taken to social media to reveal that he is already feeling better following his positive test for coronavirus. The Chelsea FC attacker displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and he did not return to Chelsea FC’s Cobham training ground since then as a precaution. Hudson-Odoi was subsequently tested […]
The post Callum Hudson-Odoi sends message to Chelsea FC fans about coronavirus appeared first on The Sport Review.
Hudson-Odoi is the first Premier League player to contract coronavirus and came hours after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed he had contracted the virus Independent Also reported by •Football.london •BBC News •Team Talk •Daily Star
The English Premier League suspended all fixtures until April 4 on Friday after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested... Mid-Day Also reported by •Independent •Daily Star •BBC News
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Luqmanul Hikima RT @daily_trust: Chelsea’s Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi sends a message to reassure fans. The 19-year old had tested positive for coronavirus.… 1 day ago
Daily Trust Chelsea’s Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi sends a message to reassure fans. The 19-year old had tested positive for coron… https://t.co/eSW6bE1cKz 2 days ago
Arham Arsyad RT @Chelsea_FL: Callum Hudson-Odoi speaks out after testing positive for the coronavirus.
https://t.co/hHujO2i7To 2 days ago
EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Callum Hudson-Odoi sends message to the Chelsea fans after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/tFvOCll2hy 2 days ago
EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Callum Hudson-Odoi sends message to Chelsea fans after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/C6hgPeUlPD 2 days ago
football.london Callum Hudson-Odoi's message to the Chelsea supporters.
https://t.co/OFzjq5Yfw5 2 days ago
Manfred Rosenberg Callum Hudson-Odoi sends message to Chelsea fans after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/qS71lE7OUg #sports… https://t.co/SI3CtmQKeE 2 days ago
Lynn Hamer Callum Hudson-Odoi sends message to the Chelsea fans after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/z93j4EB3MD via @NewsNowUK2 days ago