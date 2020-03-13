Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





The post Callum Hudson-Odoi sends message to Chelsea FC fans about coronavirus appeared first on The Sport Review. Callum Hudson-Odoi has taken to social media to reveal that he is already feeling better following his positive test for coronavirus . The Chelsea FC attacker displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and he did not return to Chelsea FC’s Cobham training ground since then as a precaution. Hudson-Odoi was subsequently tested […]The post Callum Hudson-Odoi sends message to Chelsea FC fans about coronavirus appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

