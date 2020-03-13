Global  

Oliveira submits Lee in 3rd at empty Brazil arena

ESPN Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Charles Oliveira recorded his seventh consecutive finish when he submitted Kevin Lee via guillotine at the 28-second mark of the third round Saturday in Brazil. The card took place in an empty arena due to the government's response to the coronavirus.
UFC Fight Night viewers guide: Lee, Oliveira to square off in empty arena

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the stands will be empty in Brasilia, Brazil, when Kevin Lee faces Charles Oliveira in the lightweight main event of UFC...
ESPN

UFC holds fight card in Brasilia amid coronavirus pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The UFC staged a full fight card in an empty arena Saturday night in Brazil’s capital city, sticking to its plan to keep fighting in...
Seattle Times


