Spain announces a lockdown, France shuts partly

IndiaTimes Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Spain locked down its 46 million citizens and France ordered the closing of just about everything the rest of the world loves about it _ the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, the cafes and restaurants _ as governments took increasingly desperate measures to put more space between people and contain the coronavirus.
News video: Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus

Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus 03:08

 All Spaniards will have to stay at home under the quarantine, which comes into force on Monday morning.

