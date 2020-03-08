Global  

Whistler Blackcomb to close for a week on Sunday over coronavirus

CBC.ca Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The owner of Whistler Blackcomb — Vail Resorts — will close all 37 of its resorts on Sunday around the world for eight days to reassess its approach to guest and employee safety amid coronavirus.
Stevens Pass, Whistler and Crystal Mountain will suspend operations due to novel coronavirus pandemic

After declaring last week that they will stay open, the parent companies of Crystal Mountain, Stevens Pass and Whistler announced Saturday that they will be...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CNA

Biogen's coronavirus cases rise, implicating another Boston health care event

Approximately 26 employees at Biogen, 23 of whom live in-state, have now tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 after attending a company meeting late last...
bizjournals


