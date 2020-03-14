Coronavirus border restrictions: Warriors unlikely to play in New Zealand this year, CEO Cameron George admits
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () Warriors chief executive Cameron George has admitted it's very unlikely the side will play in New Zealand this year as the threat of the coronavirus sinks its claws into the Australasian sporting realm. From midnight on Sunday,...
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces what she says will be some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, in an attempt to stunt the spread of the new coronavirus. From Monday, all incoming passengers, including New Zealand citizens, will be required to isolate themselves for...