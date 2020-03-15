Charles Oliveira is thinking title shot. Gilbert Burns wants Colby Covington. What are the fights to make?

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ashley the MMA Nerd I can’t decide who I think should be next for Charles Oliveira. 🤔 Thoughts? https://t.co/JI03DhjfRA 12 minutes ago antonio @oscar65858810 @akkg90 @arielhelwani I would say so too, but he's on a 7 fight win streak rn. He should only be mov… https://t.co/Og0y7uEpAi 13 minutes ago SportsAlert New post: Who should be next for Charles Oliveira, Kevin Lee and Gilbert Burns? https://t.co/MsF68T2Pye 19 minutes ago ゴルフニュースまとめ UFC Fight Night: Who should be next for Charles Oliveira, Kevin Lee and Gilbert Burns? – ESPN https://t.co/8DiM5H6uaq 21 minutes ago Elisa So, Who should be next for Oliveira, Lee and Burns? https://t.co/KsaBcTkAPq https://t.co/xGangjZ660 22 minutes ago Sports News Who should be next for Oliveira, Lee and Burns? https://t.co/vfy21Vf5mO 22 minutes ago Dizzed.com Who should be next for Oliveira, Lee and Burns? https://t.co/YBbBxZ7UV1 22 minutes ago Lanier County Network Who should be next for Oliveira, Lee and Burns? - https://t.co/fNcOwOmDLS 23 minutes ago