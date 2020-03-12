Global  

Report: Pistons' Christian Wood Third NBA Player Positive For Coronavirus

CBS 2 Sunday, 15 March 2020
Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Wood is not reportedly showing symptoms.
News video: Coronavirus Update: NBA Season Suspended After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive

Coronavirus Update: NBA Season Suspended After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive 00:19

 An NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the league to announce it was suspending the rest of the basketball season after Wednesday night’s games. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

