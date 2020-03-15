Global  

UFC's White eyes new venues: 'Fights will go on'

ESPN Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
UFC president Dana White said he is seeking new venues for upcoming events amid a series of developments regarding the coronavirus, but stressed the fights "will happen."
Dana White insists Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson WILL happen as UFC London relocated to United States due to coronavirus pandemic

Dana White insists Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson WILL go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic. Fights will have to be moved to alternate locations and...
UFC president Dana White adamant that fights will continue amid pandemic: 'We're not stopping'

White said that the UFC Fight Night event in London scheduled for next week needs a new venue
