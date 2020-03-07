Global  

Jurgen Klopp sends message to Liverpool FC fans about coronavirus

The Sport Review Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has told Liverpool FC fans that football matches “aren’t important at all” during the current coronavirus outbreak. The Premier League took the decision to suspend all games until the first week of April after the outbreak continued to escalate in Europe in recent days. The situation raises questions about when, if at all, […]

News video: Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title

Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title 01:42

 Liverpool fans say their side deserve the Premier League title even if the coronavirus throws a wrench in the rest of the season.

