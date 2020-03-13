Jamie Carragher questions whether Liverpool FC will be crowned champions Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





The post Jamie Carragher questions whether Liverpool FC will be crowned champions appeared first on The Sport Review. Jamie Carragher has taken to social media to ask whether Liverpool FC will be crowned champions if the Premier League season is unable to be completed due to the coronavirus outbreak . Officials made the decision to suspend all elite football in England on Friday until the first week of April at the earliest amid concerns […]The post Jamie Carragher questions whether Liverpool FC will be crowned champions appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Jamie Carragher questions Liverpool title win as Premier League set for coronavirus suspension Liverpool legend has used his Twitter account to pose the big questions of the Premier League and the EFL after Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi tested...

Football.london 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this