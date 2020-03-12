Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Trump tests negative for coronavirus, extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland

Trump tests negative for coronavirus, extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland

Reuters India Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Donald Trump tested negative for the coronavirus, his doctor said on Saturday, as the U.S. president extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to try to slow the spread of a pandemic that has shut down much of the daily routine of American life.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Travel Ban Leads To Confused, Frustrated Passengers At Logan Airport

Coronavirus Travel Ban Leads To Confused, Frustrated Passengers At Logan Airport 02:06

 WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Tests Negative For COVID-19, Doctor Says [Video]

President Trump Tests Negative For COVID-19, Doctor Says

The president underwent testing after coming into contact with three people who have confirmed coronavirus cases.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:52Published
France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus [Video]

France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus

France and Spain will close most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities and are encouraging people to stay home as the countries combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe. The sweeping changes..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus, extends travel ban to UK and Ireland

President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
SBS

Trump shrugs off EU anger over coronavirus travel ban: ‘When they raise taxes on us, they don’t consult us’

President Trump on Thursday shrugged off complaints by European Union leaders that they were not consulted before he announced travel restrictions from Europe...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Heaven21174508

Heaven RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: President Trump tests negative for coronavirus 4 seconds ago

LubowaJeremiah

Jeremiah Lubowa, Esq. RT @thehill: JUST IN: Trump tests negative for coronavirus https://t.co/1MsQtpwsdJ https://t.co/Xtcst5JmVu 7 seconds ago

ProSyria2

PROSYRIA 🇳🇿🇸🇾 🇮🇶🇮🇷🇯🇵 RT @AFP: Spain and France impose sweeping restrictions to fight the spread of #coronavirus, as US President Donald Trump tests negative for… 15 seconds ago

joyceramgatie

Joyce Ramgatie Everybody should listen what Dr. Ronny Jackson have to say! 🧐👍🙂🙃 https://t.co/QzmMMxasiB President Trump tests nega… https://t.co/4n0zuzkRrI 20 seconds ago

mlancelott49

Mlancelott49 - 15/03 Eu Vou!!! 🇧🇷🇧🇷 RT @PrisonPlanet: Trump tests negative for coronavirus. 22 seconds ago

JuvePikin

Rankin' Lox © ♒ RT @BBCWorld: Trump tests negative for coronavirus - White House doctor https://t.co/fZUErAmGrz 23 seconds ago

JesusLove61

JesusLover RT @JennPellegrino: BREAKING: President Trump tests negative for Coronavirus following announcement earlier today that he had taken the tes… 27 seconds ago

carolriggio7

Carol Riggio RT @CNBC: Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House doctor says https://t.co/FUlwjAiIKs 37 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.