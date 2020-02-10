France closes shops, restaurants, tells people to stay home
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () France will shut shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from Sunday with its 67 million people told to stay home to help fight the rapid acceleration of the coronavirus in a country where the number of cases has doubled in 72 hours.
France and Spain will close most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities and are encouraging people to stay home as the countries combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe. The sweeping changes come as U.S. President Trump on Saturday extended a European travel ban to include Britain and...
PARIS — France will shut most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from midnight on Saturday and people should stay home as much as possible as the... WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters •Deutsche Welle
