MP crisis live: Congress MLAs leave Jaipur

IndiaTimes Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon, around 1am on Sunday, asked the speaker to conduct a floor test on Monday. The budget session of the assembly is scheduled to begin on Monday. Meanwhile, the Congress legislature party has issued a whip directing all its MLAs to be present in the house during the budget session.
 SCUFFLE BROKE OUT BETWEEN CONGRESS LEADER JITU PATWARI AND A POLICE PERSONNEL IN BENGALURU, WHILE PATWARI WAS TRYING TO MEET THE MADHYA PRADESH REBEL MLAS AT EMBASSY BOULEVARD IN BENGALURU. ADDRESSING THE MEDIA OVER POLITICAL TURMOIL IN MADHYA PRADESH, CONGRESS HIT OUT AT THE BJP, ALLEGING THAT

Recent related news from verified sources

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Kamal Nath calls Cabinet meeting in Bhopal

The Congress MLAs, who were camping in Jaipur, are likely to return to Bhopal by noon.
Zee News Also reported by Hindu DNA

Crisis-hit Congress to shift its MLAs out of Madhya Pradesh

In a bid to keep its flock together, the crisis-hit Madhya Pradesh Congress has decided to shift its 92 MLAs either to Jaipur or some other place. "We are going...
IndiaTimes

