Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > How can you eat bats, dogs and cats: Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at China over coronavirus

How can you eat bats, dogs and cats: Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at China over coronavirus

Indian Express Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Property management employee beats pet dogs to death amid COVID-19 outbreak [Video]

Property management employee beats pet dogs to death amid COVID-19 outbreak

A property management employee beat residents' pet dogs to death amid the COVID-19 outbreak in northern China. The CCTV video, shot in the city of Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province on February 23 and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:44Published
What You Need to Know About Your Pet and the Coronavirus [Video]

What You Need to Know About Your Pet and the Coronavirus

People everywhere are taking precautions to stay away from the coronavirus. But if you are concerned that your pet can pass on the disease to you, here’s what you need to know. Veuer’s Susana..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FarooqI19332993

Farooq Iqbal RT @Saj_PakPassion: Shoaib Akhtar regarding coronavirus "I don’t understand why you have to eat things like bats, drink their blood & urine… 4 minutes ago

DiamondTallia

Tallia Diamond RT @BuckBenja: Monkeys, bats and snakes are sold alongside cats and dogs at 'extreme market' in Indonesia | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/… 19 minutes ago

Mohdnaw38844519

Mohd nawab RT @IExpressSports: How can you eat bats, dogs and cats: Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at China over coronavirus Watch: https://t.co/cMbMtr8oAX 22 minutes ago

BuckBenja

Benja Buck Monkeys, bats and snakes are sold alongside cats and dogs at 'extreme market' in Indonesia | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/EIrWURed03 22 minutes ago

maheshsdalvi

maheshsdalvi How can you eat bats, dogs and cats: Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at China over coronavirus https://t.co/zupZ2x5AQ6 https://t.co/iDQrhpNfZU 36 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK How can you eat bats, dogs and cats: Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at China over coronavirus https://t.co/axLWSVfjrE https://t.co/uNc1mOOMZx 37 minutes ago

IExpressSports

Express Sports How can you eat bats, dogs and cats: Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at China over coronavirus Watch: https://t.co/cMbMtr8oAX 38 minutes ago

DianaFry18

Diana RT @LJT_is_me: @Contagion_Live So these gormless knobs that are hyping it are pathetic. Countries that did not take proactive steps to limi… 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.