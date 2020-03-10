Coronavirus: UFC Fight Night 171 moved from London and now set for United States

Global  

BBC Sport Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
UFC Fight Night 171 is moved from London because of travel restrictions imposed by the United States as a result of coronavirus and is set to take place in the US instead.
News video: Coronavirus Rips Through The US Causing More Closings And Cancellations

Coronavirus Rips Through The US Causing More Closings And Cancellations 00:42

 As the coronavirus grips the United States, concerns over the rapidly spreading virus are prompting cancellations and closings. From sporting events to festivals and museums, Americans are shuttering businesses. According to Reuters, schools across the country are closed for weeks in an attempt to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran's President Says US Sanctions Hurts Their Ability To Fight Coronavirus [Video]

Iran's President Says US Sanctions Hurts Their Ability To Fight Coronavirus

President Hassan Rouhani said U.S. sanctions “severely hampered” Iran’s ability to fight the coronavirus. According to Reuters, the death toll rose to 611, up nearly 100 from a day earlier...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump To Declare State Of Emergency [Video]

Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

The coronavirus outbreak has torn deeper into the fabric of American public life than expected. Donald Trump was set to declare a national emergency on Friday, reports Reuters. This move is to provide..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

UFC star Leon Edwards’s incredible rise from the streets to the cage in London

UFC star Leon Edwards’s incredible rise from the streets to the cage in LondonUFC Fight Night in London will see Leon Edwards take on Tyron Woodley at the O2 Arena – but the Jamaican-born Brit been fighting throughout his life
Daily Star

Dana White Says UFC Fights Will Go On After Consulting with Trump

The UFC will NOT cancel events in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic -- with Dana White saying he made the decision to proceed after consulting with President...
TMZ.com

