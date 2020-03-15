Global  

Australia, New Zealand farewell spectator sport as coronavirus curbs bite

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The curtain lowered on spectator sport in Australia and New Zealand on Sunday, with fans watching top flight soccer and rugby matches at stadiums for the last time before crowd bans and border controls kick in to fight the spread of coronavirus.
News video: Australia to impose 14-day self-isolation on international travelers

Australia to impose 14-day self-isolation on international travelers 01:06

 Australia follows New Zealand in imposing a self-isolation policy for international travelers arriving in the country, in an attempt to flatten the curve of the coronavirus. Adam Reed reports.

