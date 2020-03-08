UFC results: Charles Oliveira beats Kevin Lee on fight card in Brasilia held despite coronavirus pandemic

Underdog Oliveira from Sao Paolo scored a shock submission win over Lee with a guillotine choke that would have taken the roof of the Ginasio Nilson Nelson Arena, if there had been anybody there to see it



Recent related news from verified sources UFC schedule 2020: All major upcoming events including Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson Here is a list of all the major UFC fights scheduled to take place in 2020 as the world’s MMA stars do battle. EVENTS UFC Fight Night – March 14, 2020 –...

talkSPORT 1 week ago



UFC holds fight card in Brasilia amid coronavirus pandemic BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The UFC staged a full fight card in an empty arena Saturday night in Brazil’s capital city, sticking to its plan to keep fighting in...

Seattle Times 11 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this