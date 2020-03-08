Global  

UFC results: Charles Oliveira beats Kevin Lee on fight card in Brasilia held despite coronavirus pandemic

Independent Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Underdog Oliveira from Sao Paolo scored a shock submission win over Lee with a guillotine choke that would have taken the roof of the Ginasio Nilson Nelson Arena, if there had been anybody there to see it
