'This is bigger than rugby league': Cameron Smith calls for NRL to be suspended

SBS Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Cameron Smith says he and other Melbourne players want the NRL to be suspended for a couple of weeks due to coronavirus, highlighting travel fears.
