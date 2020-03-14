Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ignore West Ham. The coronavirus pandemic is not the time for cheap point-scoring

Ignore West Ham. The coronavirus pandemic is not the time for cheap point-scoring

Independent Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
West Ham United would like the season to be voided and start again. They are not alone. But Tony Evans argues that if ever there was a time to put away rivalries, it is now
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ashley J. Swartz: ‘Work at a Distance, Yet Connect in a Meaningful Way’ [Video]

Ashley J. Swartz: ‘Work at a Distance, Yet Connect in a Meaningful Way’

VIA BEETCAM– The media industry is reimagining what it looks like going forward given the Coronavirus pandemic. In an interview via BeetCam, Ashley J. Swartz, CEO and founder of Furious Corp.,..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:57Published
Things to do to pass the time at home [Video]

Things to do to pass the time at home

During the coronavirus outbreak there are many things you can do to pass the time.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 04:36Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IndySport

Indy Sport RT @IndyFootball: Ignore West Ham. The #coronavirus pandemic is not the time for cheap point-scoring https://t.co/0NmLBYLCfa ✍️ @TonyEva… 13 minutes ago

IndyFootball

Indy Football Ignore West Ham. The #coronavirus pandemic is not the time for cheap point-scoring https://t.co/0NmLBYLCfa ✍️ @TonyEvans92a 15 minutes ago

west_debbie

Debbie West RT @RepLeeZeldin: This coronavirus came from China. That’s not racist. That’s just a fact. It’s critical to study & understand where th… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.