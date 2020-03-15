Global  

Glenn Maxwell, fiancee Vini Raman celebrate engagement in Indian style--See pic

Sunday, 15 March 2020
A week after Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced his engagement with his Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman, the duo has now performed the ceremony in Indian style as well. 
