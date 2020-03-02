Global  

Simone Biles hits back at USA Gymnastics 'happy birthday' tweet

BBC Sport Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Simone Biles reiterates call for independent investigation into Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal after happy birthday tweet from USA Gymnastics.
Recent related news from verified sources

Simone Biles Calls Out USA Gymnastics After Their 'Happy Birthday' Tweet

Simone Biles is firing back at USA Gymnastics. The Olympic gymnast voiced her concerns on Twitter on Saturday (March 14), her 23rd birthday. USA Gymnastics first...
Just Jared Jr

