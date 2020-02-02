Global  

Cristiano Ronaldo coronavirus hotel story debunked as Juventus star isolates

Daily Star Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo coronavirus hotel story debunked as Juventus star isolatesCristiano Ronaldo was falsely reported to have turned his hotels in Portugal into hospitals to help with the coronavirus crisis
Cristiano Ronaldo hits goal-scoring milestone for Juventus [Video]

Cristiano Ronaldo hits goal-scoring milestone for Juventus

Living legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored yet another brace for Juventus Sunday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Cristiano Ronaldo Plays 1,000th Soccer Game to Empty Stadium in Italy Amid Coronavirus Fears

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a major milestone in his career – in front of an empty stadium. The 35-year-old soccer star played his 1,000th official game as a...
Just Jared

Cristiano Ronaldo holed up in luxury Madeira property as Juventus star isolates amid coronavirus fears

Cristiano Ronaldo holed up in luxury Madeira property as Juventus star isolates amid coronavirus fearsCoronavirus' rapid spread across the planet has seen all sport in Italy halted and Ronaldo in self-isolation after team-mate Daniele Rugani tested positive for...
Daily Star


YaserElly

Yaser Elly RT @goal: There had been rumours that two hotels owned by Cristiano Ronaldo would become hospitals to aid coronavirus relief. However, a h… 9 seconds ago

waavinya

waavz RT @cr7studio7: Coronavirus outbreak, Cristiano Ronaldo transforms his Portuguese hotel network into temporary hospitals. Ronaldo will pay… 2 minutes ago

