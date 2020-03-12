Dana White insists Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson WILL happen as UFC London relocated to United States due to coronavirus pandemic

Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Dana White insists Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson WILL go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic . Fights will have to be moved to alternate locations and possibly contested behind closed doors, but the UFC president has no intention of scrapping events entirely. UFC 249 was due to take place in New York on April 19 but […] 👓 View full article



