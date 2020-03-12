Dana White insists Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson WILL happen as UFC London relocated to United States due to coronavirus pandemic
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () Dana White insists Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson WILL go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic. Fights will have to be moved to alternate locations and possibly contested behind closed doors, but the UFC president has no intention of scrapping events entirely. UFC 249 was due to take place in New York on April 19 but […]
One of the biggest problems facing the United States in the growing coronavirus pandemic is the lack of testing, but Orange County Representative Katie Porter fought Thursday to change that — pressing the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to making those tests free.
UFC Fight Night 171 is moved from London because of travel restrictions imposed by the United States as a result of coronavirus and is set to take place in the... BBC Sport Also reported by •TMZ.com •Seattle Times •Independent