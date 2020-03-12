Global  

Dana White insists Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson WILL happen as UFC London relocated to United States due to coronavirus pandemic

Sunday, 15 March 2020
Dana White insists Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson WILL go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic. Fights will have to be moved to alternate locations and possibly contested behind closed doors, but the UFC president has no intention of scrapping events entirely. UFC 249 was due to take place in New York on April 19 but […]
Coronavirus: UFC Fight Night 171 moved from London and now set for United States

UFC Fight Night 171 is moved from London because of travel restrictions imposed by the United States as a result of coronavirus and is set to take place in the...
Conor McGregor’s next opponent depends on Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson result at UFC 249, says Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje has revealed who Conor McGregor’s next opponent is likely to be and it depends on the result of UFC 249. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson...
