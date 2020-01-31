|
NFL players approve CBA: Tom Brady, Malcolm Jenkins, others react to approval of new CBA
|
|
Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Plenty of players took to social media to express their thoughts on the passed CBA
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History
5 Greatest Players in
Super Bowl History As Super Bowl LIV is scheduled for Feb. 2 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, here's a look back at the five best players in the 54-year..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:54Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this