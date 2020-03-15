Oman Open TT | Sharath storms into final

Desai falls to Freitas

You Might Like

Tweets about this Telangana Today Sharath storms into final at Oman Open #ITTF https://t.co/JeMLsxapOx 1 hour ago DT Next Ace #Indianpaddler #AchantaSharathKamal pulled off a stunning come-from-behind victory against Russia's Kirill Skac… https://t.co/qW4Gj6zuYG 3 hours ago Today24 Achanta Sharath Kamal storms into final at Oman Open – Times of India https://t.co/qDod0YbpEH 4 hours ago Khel Now Ace Indian paddler @sharathkamal1 pulled off a stunning come-from-behind victory against Russia’s Kirill Skachkov.… https://t.co/xkgmYQH5mf 4 hours ago TOI Sports #OmanOpen #TableTennis 🏓 @sharathkamal1 storms into final at Oman Open Read: https://t.co/wItJ1lAE5m https://t.co/L6mMxCN6Oh 5 hours ago myKhel.com Indian paddler Sharath storms into final at Oman Open https://t.co/tZel8kWBzX 5 hours ago Devdiscourse Sharath storms into final at Oman Open https://t.co/HpRnJPqRWT 6 hours ago