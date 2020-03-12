Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sources: Titans out on Brady, eye Tannehill deal

Sources: Titans out on Brady, eye Tannehill deal

ESPN Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The Tennessee Titans are not interested in Tom Brady and are working hard to get a deal done with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, sources tell ESPN's Dianna Russini.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless would take Brady over Tannehill if he were the Tennessee Titans

Skip Bayless would take Brady over Tannehill if he were the Tennessee TitansWith Tom Brady nearing free agency, the topic of where the championship quarterback might end up has been ever evolving. With the Tennessee Titans being an...
FOX Sports

Tom Brady or Ryan Tannehill? Using 2019 to judge Titans' best QB target

Brady might be the GOAT, but would he be a better option for the Titans at quarterback in 2020 than Tannehill, who was comeback player of the year?
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dgendvil

Derek Gendvil RT @diannaESPN: The Titans are not interested in Tom Brady, they are working hard to get a deal done with Ryan Tannehill per sources 6 seconds ago

juhnet7321

Janette 🇨🇱 https://t.co/oeRq52o6oU: Sources - Titans not interested in Tom Brady, focused on Ryan Tannehill deal.… https://t.co/5IZri09dBl 2 minutes ago

NAVAN_Coach

C. Austin Smith RT @TDavenport_NFL: Sources: Titans out on Brady, eye Tannehill deal https://t.co/FTpXzZRHvb 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.