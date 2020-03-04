Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > UFC London moved to United States due to coronavirus and promotion sends out email searching for fighters to fill up card

UFC London moved to United States due to coronavirus and promotion sends out email searching for fighters to fill up card

talkSPORT Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The UFC are adamant an event will be taking place this coming weekend despite being forced to move UFC London because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards were set to face off in the main event at the O2 on Saturday, but the government are set to ban mass gatherings due to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

London shelves out of masks, sanitzer and supplies as coronavirus panic mounts [Video]

London shelves out of masks, sanitzer and supplies as coronavirus panic mounts

These were the scenes on Monday (March 9) in Tesco Extra, Woolwich, in southeast London as panic buying over the COVID-19 coronavirus was well underway. The pharmacy had signs that they do not sell..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:52Published
Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees [Video]

Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees

Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees An Amazon worker in Seattle, Washington, has tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to the growing number of cases in the United States...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Dana White insists Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson WILL happen as UFC London relocated to United States due to coronavirus pandemic

Dana White insists Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson WILL go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic. Fights will have to be moved to alternate locations and...
talkSPORT

Coronavirus: UFC Fight Night 171 moved from London and now set for United States

UFC Fight Night 171 is moved from London because of travel restrictions imposed by the United States as a result of coronavirus and is set to take place in the...
BBC Sport Also reported by •IndependentTMZ.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.