Chris Kamara questions Lee Radford Hull FC sacking announcement on Sky Sports by Adam Pearson

Hull Daily Mail Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Chris Kamara questions Lee Radford Hull FC sacking announcement on Sky Sports by Adam PearsonFootball pundit Chris Kamara has been on Sky Sports talking about Adam Pearson, Lee Radford and Hull FC.
News video: Pearson: Decided to call it a day

Pearson: Decided to call it a day 04:21

 In what should have been an interview with Lee Radford, Hull FC Chairman Adam Pearson broke the news that Hull FC and Lee Radford have decided to part ways after a heavy defeat to Warrington at home.

Lee Radford Dismissal Reaction [Video]

Lee Radford Dismissal Reaction

After hearing from Hull FC Chairman Adam Pearson on Lee Radford's dismissal Brian Carney, Richard Agar and Phil Clarke discuss whats next for the Hull team and speculate on Lee Radford's..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:10Published
Radford: What we're striving for [Video]

Radford: What we're striving for

Lee Radford reflects on Hull's loss today after seeming like they were in control while also looking ahead to Wakefield next week.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:59Published

Super League: Lee Radford sacked after Hull beaten by Warrington

Lee Radford is sacked as head coach of Hull FC immediately after their heavy home defeat by Warrington.
BBC News

Live Hull FC sack Lee Radford: Club statement, Adam Pearson explains, opinion and fans reaction

Live Hull FC sack Lee Radford: Club statement, Adam Pearson explains, opinion and fans reactionLee Radford was sacked after a 38-4 defeat at home to Warrington Wolves
Hull Daily Mail


