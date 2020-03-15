Global  

Sources: Jags to trade DE Campbell to Ravens

ESPN Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The Jaguars have agreed to trade defensive end Calais Campbell to the Ravens, sources told ESPN.
AP source: Jags trading Campbell to Ravens for 5th-rounder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens for a fifth-round...
Seattle Times


