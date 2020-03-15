Jaguars to trade Calais Campbell to Ravens for 2020 draft pick, per reports

Campbell will look to work out an extension with his new team as he heads to Baltimore



Recent related news from verified sources Jaguars trade Calais Campbell to Ravens for fifth-round pick, AP source says The 33-year-old Campbell was due to earn $15 million this season and count $17.5 million against Jacksonville's salary cap.

Newsday 2 hours ago



AP source: Jags trading Campbell to Ravens for 5th-rounder JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens for a fifth-round...

Seattle Times 3 hours ago



