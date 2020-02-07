Global  

Jorge Masvidal slams Kevin Lee’s ‘b**** move’ in defeat to Charles Oliveira at UFC Fight Night 170

talkSPORT Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Jorge Masvidal has called for UFC to sack Kevin Lee after his ‘b**** move’ against Charles Oliveira. Lee appeared to continue fighting despite tapping out to Oliveira in the third round at UFC Fight Night 170 on Saturday. And his actions did not go down well with UFC star Masvidal. He tweeted: “You should be […]
UFC Fight Night viewers guide: Lee, Oliveira to square off in empty arena

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the stands will be empty in Brasilia, Brazil, when Kevin Lee faces Charles Oliveira in the lightweight main event of UFC...
ESPN Also reported by •CBS SportsBBC News

UFC results: Charles Oliveira beats Kevin Lee on fight card in Brasilia held despite coronavirus pandemic

Underdog Oliveira from Sao Paolo scored a shock submission win over Lee with a guillotine choke that would have taken the roof of the Ginasio Nilson Nelson...
Independent Also reported by •CBS SportsSeattle TimestalkSPORT

