Jorge Masvidal slams Kevin Lee’s ‘b**** move’ in defeat to Charles Oliveira at UFC Fight Night 170
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () Jorge Masvidal has called for UFC to sack Kevin Lee after his ‘b**** move’ against Charles Oliveira. Lee appeared to continue fighting despite tapping out to Oliveira in the third round at UFC Fight Night 170 on Saturday. And his actions did not go down well with UFC star Masvidal. He tweeted: “You should be […]
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the stands will be empty in Brasilia, Brazil, when Kevin Lee faces Charles Oliveira in the lightweight main event of UFC... ESPN Also reported by •CBS Sports •BBC News
Underdog Oliveira from Sao Paolo scored a shock submission win over Lee with a guillotine choke that would have taken the roof of the Ginasio Nilson Nelson... Independent Also reported by •CBS Sports •Seattle Times •talkSPORT
