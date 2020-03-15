NFL players approve CBA: Josh Gordon won't automatically be reinstated despite new marijuana policy Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Gordon will still have to reapply for reinstatement 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this @BrownsHuddle NFL loosens stance on marijuana use, but Josh Gordon is still on the outside looking in. https://t.co/c1M0739VAd 6 minutes ago Jeff Kerr Josh Gordon won't automatically be reinstated despite new marijuana policy >> https://t.co/3MhYLfw5X3 19 minutes ago