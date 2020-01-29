Global  

Titans agree to multi-year extension with QB Ryan Tannehill

FOX Sports Sunday, 15 March 2020
Titans agree to multi-year extension with QB Ryan TannehillThe Tennessee Titans are keeping the quarterback that led them within a victory of the Super Bowl
