Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'Covid-19 cases to be discharged only after 2 -ve tests in 24 hours'

'Covid-19 cases to be discharged only after 2 -ve tests in 24 hours'

IndiaTimes Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The government has issued a discharge policy for Covid-19 cases under which a positive case shall be managed as per protocol and discharged after only two samples test negative within 24 hours and there’s evidence of chest radiographic clearance and viral clearance in respiratory samples.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hundreds of elephant centres facing closure as coronavirus decimates Thailand's tourism industry [Video]

Hundreds of elephant centres facing closure as coronavirus decimates Thailand's tourism industry

Hundreds of elephant centres in Thailand are facing closure after the coronavirus decimated the country's tourism industry. The sanctuaries and zoos are popular with holidaymakers but since the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:32Published
Medics in hazmat suits filmed entering house in UK [Video]

Medics in hazmat suits filmed entering house in UK

Video footage shows paramedics wearing hazmat suits entering a house just hours before two new UK cases of Coronavirus are confirmed. Filmed in Liverpool city centre at 8.30pm last night the clip..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Covid-19 cases to be discharged only after 2 negative tests in 24 hours: Govt

The government has issued a discharge policy for Covid-19 cases under which a positive case shall be managed as per protocol and discharged after only two...
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus Rundown: Georgia's presumptive cases jump, Delta suspends Atlanta to Rome flights

Less than a week after confirming Georgia's first two coronavirus cases, Gov. Brian Kemp says the state's case load is believed to have increased by more than...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

breakingknowlez

Breaking Knowledge 'Covid-19 cases to be discharged only after 2 -ve tests in 24 hours' https://t.co/ogxYNEBq4J 10 minutes ago

mellonpost

Mellonpost Coronavirus cases in India: Covid-19 cases to be discharged only after 2 negative tests in 24 hours: Govt | -… https://t.co/2AiQkvW3eh 46 minutes ago

TOITopStories

TOI Top Stories 'Covid-19 cases to be discharged only after 2 -ve tests in 24 hours' https://t.co/D1CcFxgJiT 50 minutes ago

MisterNigerD

Apoti Eri RT @lenhardtamanda: There are 134,098 cases of COVID-19 worldwide. Out of the 1,422 cases in the US, 38 have died. That is only 2%. 73,863… 53 minutes ago

adelaideang

a d e l RT @EmmaMuhleman1: . #COVID : ‘recovered’ patient dies as China reports discharged ppl # tested negative. Only to drop dead days later and… 15 hours ago

jangManWoooooL

bokoy RT @ABSCBNNews: @kristinesabillo Usec. Vergeire on @DZMMTeleRadyo says out of the 111 COVID-19 cases, only 2 have been discharged - 2 Chine… 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.