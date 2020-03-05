Global  

Devin McCourty will re-sign with New England Patriots keeping McCourty twins on team for 2020

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The McCourty twins will both be back with the New England Patriots for the 2020 season after Devin McCourty announced he was re-signing with the team.
