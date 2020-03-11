Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > MGM, Wynn close Vegas properties amid crisis

MGM, Wynn close Vegas properties amid crisis

ESPN Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
With the coronavirus outbreak now "a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression," MGM and Wynn have closed their Las Vegas properties temporarily.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

MGM Resorts to temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets [Video]

MGM Resorts to temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets

MGM Resorts International has announced that it is temporarily closing the buffets at all of its properties effective March 15.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published
MGM Resorts temporarily closing Las Vegas buffets [Video]

MGM Resorts temporarily closing Las Vegas buffets

MGM Resorts International has announced that it is temporarily closing the buffets at all of its properties effective March 15.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:34Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AMN06

Ann Marie *Proud Resister* Nelsen RT @passantino: Vegas is shutting down: MGM Resorts and Wynn announce they will close their properties and casino operations https://t.co/… 26 seconds ago

craigmatsuda

craig s matsuda RT @lucaspeterson: Closing Tuesday in Las Vegas: All MGM properties All Wynn properties Not planning to close: Caesars properties Sands (… 10 minutes ago

Getyamogera_T

Team iXA / 剛田 RT @reviewjournal: BREAKING: Wynn is closing its Las Vegas properties for two weeks https://t.co/rRoYpNx8pz 11 minutes ago

asett33

Andrew Unbelievable all MGM Reports properties, Wynn and Encore are closing. https://t.co/IhAoOIblhR 29 minutes ago

JiggAlmighty

Rebecca Black & Mild RT @CNNBusiness: MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts will close their Las Vegas properties as of March 17 in light of the coronaviru… 29 minutes ago

LeighHarvey612

Lex_Six.One.Two RT @QAnonNotables: MGM and Wynn are closing all of their Las Vegas properties, hotels, and casinos due to coronavirus. https://t.co/94vUGL… 35 minutes ago

CravenTravels

James Craven #RT @phocuswire: LIVE BLOG: Wynn to temporarily close Las Vegas properties https://t.co/J7jI1V4MK2 via @PhocusWire 43 minutes ago

jose7abraham

jose abraham MGM, Wynn close Vegas properties amid crisis https://t.co/uymcb6gSfF 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.