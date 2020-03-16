Simone Biles wants more than a birthday wish!

Global  

Mid-Day Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles wants more than good wishes from USA Gymnastics. The US federation wished Biles a happy 23rd birthday on social media on Saturday. Biles -- who also owns 19 world titles and is expected to be among the stars of the Tokyo Olympics -- used their tweet as a chance to demand an...
