IOC's Tokyo Games chief faces mandatory quarantine in Australia

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
John Coates, the International Olympic Committee's point man for the Tokyo Games, faces mandatory self-isolation when he returns to Australia from Europe this week as part of border controls to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
